If a referendum on the future of Belgium were to be made today, 37% of Flemish inhabitants would vote to split the country.

In Brussels, 17% would be in favour to split and in Wallonia the number goes down to 14%.

In total, 28% of all Belgians would vote in favour to divide Kingdom, 12% would not vote, and 60% would be against, according to a recent Ipsos Barometer.

The Brussels Times