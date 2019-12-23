Man (26) in a coma after fall during struggle with bouncer in Leuven

The man was taken to the hospital with a skull fracture, and was kept in an artificial coma on the intensive care unit. Credit: Google/Hannes Wilms

A man (26) from Leuven is being held in an artificial coma after he fell during a struggle with a bouncer on the Oude Markt on Saturday night.

The man was being escorted out of cafe Bardot around 5:30 AM on Saturday night, for reasons that are still unclear. There was a struggle, and the men ended up on the ground. The bouncer was not injured, but the other man remained motionless.

“He was being escorted out, but he was struggling a little,” said an eyewitness, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. “A few minutes later, I saw him outside, lying on the ground. He was just lying there, blood came out of his ear. The bouncer at the door said he’d called the ambulance and that he’d just done his job,” he added.

The man was taken to the hospital with a skull fracture, and was kept in an artificial coma on the intensive care unit on Monday.

“Last Saturday night, a security guard had to remove a person from the building. They both fell on the ground at the entrance, with the victim having a very bad fall, with dramatic consequences,” said Erik De Rop, co-business manager and chairman of the Oude Markt non-profit organisation, who also emphasises that the outcome of the incident was definitely unintentional, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

The public prosecutor’s office requested an investigating judge to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. “An investigation into a 30-year-old doorman, and a 24-year-old man who was allegedly involved, has been opened. Camera footage will be further investigated and witnesses will be interviewed to see how the victim hit his head so hard. There have been no arrests,” said spokesperson Sarah Callewaert in a statement.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times