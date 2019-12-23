 
FGTB plans strike on 13 January for service-voucher workers
Monday, 23 December, 2019
    © Belga

    The General Federation of Belgian Labour, FGTB/ABVV is planning to take strike action on Monday 13 January in Brussels to press demands for salary increases for service-voucher workers.

    The some 145,000 domestic helpers and laundry workers paid in service vouchers are calling for a 1.1% wage increase, pursuant to an inter-professional salary agreement concluded in early 2019.

    However, employers do not want to grant the increase in that form.

    A social conciliator has been designated in a bid to resolve the impasse, but thus far there has been no result.

    After demonstrations in Brugge and Hoeselt, the FGTB/AVVS now plans strike action in Brussels.

    For its part, the CSC has called a strike for 8 January to keep up the pressure on the employers.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

