 
Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Latest News:
Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack...
Man who shot at cafe as ‘a joke’...
Russia tests its “sovereign” Internet...
Massive transport disruptions expected throughout France on Tuesday...
Cars banned from Schaerbeek tunnel de la Reine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack
    Man who shot at cafe as ‘a joke’ conditionally released
    Russia tests its “sovereign” Internet
    Massive transport disruptions expected throughout France on Tuesday
    Cars banned from Schaerbeek tunnel de la Reine to create extra tram tunnel
    Turnhout prison tightens security after 5 prisoners escaped by climbing over wall
    Brussels domestic workers will strike on 13 January
    Man (26) in a coma after fall during struggle with bouncer in Leuven
    Police seize two cars spotted racing through Schaerbeek
    Kim Clijsters back in competition in March
    It probably won’t snow in Brussels this Christmas
    Police seek to make roadside checks more effective
    Belgium’s largest menorah lights up Brussels EU quarter during Chanukah
    Drunk driver (23) in fatal Flemish accident only had a provisional licence
    Police close Ghent street after ‘incident’: man arrested, woman hospitalised
    Africamuseum bans guide from doing tours after shocking statements
    ‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note
    Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now be shown on app
    Privatise speed checks to catch drunk drivers, says VIAS
    Razor-blade wielding inmate attempts to murder Hainaut prison director
    View more

    Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack

    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    The inmate attacked two prison officers, one of whom had to be hospitalised. Credit: Google Street View

    Two prison officers were injured after they were attacked by a prisoner on Monday evening, with one of them hospitalised for treatment.

    An inmate staying in the psychiatric wing of the Merksplas prison, located near Turnhout, attacked two officers after a nurse repeatedly asked him to stop yelling, in an incident which was raised concerns about recent spikes of violence in prisons.

    “We confirm there was a physical aggression in Merksplas prison between an intern and two officers,” Kathleen Van De Vijver, spokeswoman for the Prison System told De Standaard.

    “One officer was taken to the hospital for further care. The internee, who was already staying in the crisis department, will be seen as soon as possible by the psychiatrist for further follow-up,” she added.

    The second officer’s injuries did not require hospitalisation and were treated on-site, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    The incident sparked concerns about the safety of security personnel in prisons and follows news of a separate incident in a prison south of Charleroi, where an inmate attacked the prison director with a razor blade.

    “We are worried about these violent incidents,” Van de Vijver said, adding that all prison employees, as well as other inmates, were potential targets.

    The incident also follows a recent nation-wide strike among prison guards in early December, which lasted 24 hours and was organised in protest of prison overcrowding.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job