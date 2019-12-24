 
Belgian record for electronic payments per minute broken
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
    Belgian record for electronic payments per minute broken

    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    The record for electronic payments was broken on Tuesday. Credit: Pexels

    The record for the highest number of electronic payments per minute in Belgium was broken on Tuesday, Worldline reported.

    It recorded a peak of 19,504 electronic payments at 11:41 AM this Christmas Eve. The previous record, 19,143 payments, was set last year on the 23rd of December.

    Over the weekend preceding the Christmas Holidays, 16.4 million electronic payments were processed, which is 12% more than the preceding weekend of 14 and 15 December.

    On Saturday, Belgians made 10,535,817 e-payments, which made 21 December 2019 the biggest day in the history of electronic payments in Belgium, Worldline noted.

    On Sunday there were 5,818,822 e-payments, making 22 December 2019 “the best Sunday of all times in terms of electronic payments,” Worldline added.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

