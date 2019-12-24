 
Police willl use drones to prevent illegal firework shows on New Year’s Eve
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Latest News:
Police willl use drones to prevent illegal firework...
Brussels Airport surpasses 26 million passengers in 2019...
Increasing number of rats spotted on Brussels Grand...
Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in...
Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Police willl use drones to prevent illegal firework shows on New Year’s Eve
    Brussels Airport surpasses 26 million passengers in 2019
    Increasing number of rats spotted on Brussels Grand Place
    Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in Belgium
    Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp region
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium
    Civil society endorses pan-European fringe festival
    Headscarf ban in public schools justified as Court of Appeal overturns previous decision
    Thomas Cook: over 5,300 travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Maintenance and repair workers avoid jobs in Ghent and Antwerp due to low emission zones
    Weather warning: 1722 ‘non emergency number’ activated in Belgium
    De Lijn buses and trams go cashless from mid 2020
    Brussels public transport to discourage paper ticket users by raising ticket price
    Historical painting in the City Hall of Leuven: A reminder of collective trauma
    Rise in reports of domestic violence across Belgium in 2018
    Boris Johnson asks Brits ‘not to argue too much’ this Christmas
    Legacies of the colony: The lost children of Congo
    What’s open 24 and 25 December in Brussels?
    In photos: Slaughterhouse vigil held for animals killed to celebrate Christmas
    View more

    Police willl use drones to prevent illegal firework shows on New Year’s Eve

    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    The new ones will have a heat detector and a camera with large optical lenses. Credit: Wikicommons

    Three additional drones to map nuisance due to fireworks will be deployed by a police zone in the Limburg province during New Year’s Eve this year.

    From Tuesday, three new drones to increase the safety of citizens, according to the police. During the winter holidays period, the drones will mostly be used to prevent nuisance caused by forbidden fireworks.

    By law, fireworks are only allowed to be set off by private persons between 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM on New Year’s Eve. However, a lot of people set off fireworks outside the permitted times, which can be dangerous for many people as well as animals.

    “We have received many more complaints in recent years,” said mayor Wim Dries to Radio 2. “This year we can use the drones to identify the problem and fine people who set off fireworks without permission,” he added.

    The police zone has been working with drones for eight years, but the new ones will have a heat detector and a camera with large optical lenses, among other things.

    “It is easier than before because now we have the aerial images. We used to rely on the federal police helicopter, but it was not always available, we were dependent on the weather conditions and the cost was much higher as well,” said Marc Bellinkx, the chief inspector of the police zone, reports VRT. “These drones are deployable very quickly, and we can decide for ourselves at which events we use them, which is a big advantage,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job