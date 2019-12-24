Police willl use drones to prevent illegal firework shows on New Year’s Eve

The new ones will have a heat detector and a camera with large optical lenses. Credit: Wikicommons

Three additional drones to map nuisance due to fireworks will be deployed by a police zone in the Limburg province during New Year’s Eve this year.

From Tuesday, three new drones to increase the safety of citizens, according to the police. During the winter holidays period, the drones will mostly be used to prevent nuisance caused by forbidden fireworks.

By law, fireworks are only allowed to be set off by private persons between 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM on New Year’s Eve. However, a lot of people set off fireworks outside the permitted times, which can be dangerous for many people as well as animals.

“We have received many more complaints in recent years,” said mayor Wim Dries to Radio 2. “This year we can use the drones to identify the problem and fine people who set off fireworks without permission,” he added.

The police zone has been working with drones for eight years, but the new ones will have a heat detector and a camera with large optical lenses, among other things.

“It is easier than before because now we have the aerial images. We used to rely on the federal police helicopter, but it was not always available, we were dependent on the weather conditions and the cost was much higher as well,” said Marc Bellinkx, the chief inspector of the police zone, reports VRT. “These drones are deployable very quickly, and we can decide for ourselves at which events we use them, which is a big advantage,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times