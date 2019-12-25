 
Sausages from Fresh Concept brand recalled due to Listeria
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019
    Wednesday, 25 December 2019
    Sausages from Fresh Concept brand recalled due to Listeria

    Wednesday, 25 December 2019

    Fresh Concept parsley sausages are being recalled due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the company announced on Tuesday.

    The company took the decision in agreement with Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca).

    Fresh Concept calls for their customers to not consume the product and to bring it back to the point of sale where it was purchased.

    The product has been sold in many different stores; Intermarché, Ecomarché, Cora, Match Belgique, Match France, Carrefour Market, Express Market, Carman, Champion, Walravens and Lukoil.

    For any questions, the Fresh Concept consumer help line can be reached on 071/29.80.00 or 0475/50.80.63.

    The Brussels Times

