    Facebook and WhatsApp most popular means to send Christmas greetings

    Wednesday, 25 December 2019

    Wishing a happy Christmas to loved ones by SMS is less and less popular.

    At Proximus, the number of SMS sent during Christmas Eve and Wednesday morning, fell by 12% compared to last year, while the volume of data increased by 23%.

    The most used applications are Facebook (64,5%), Instagram (22.5%) and Snapchat (7.5%).

    Belgium’s other main telecommunication provider, Telenet, recorded the same trend. 3,552 million SMS have been sent so far this year, which is 16% less compared to last year’s Christmas 2018. The use of internet data has rocketed by an increase of 60%. The operator’s customers also using mainly WhatsApp and Facebook.

    The Brussels Times

