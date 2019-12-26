 
One in five Belgians did not like their Christmas gifts
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 December, 2019
Latest News:
China’s influence on Europe’s ports keeps growing...
Walloon man thought to be 11th Belgian victim...
One in five Belgians did not like their...
New temporary De Lijn terminus opens at North...
Flemish €250,000 anti-speeding campaign failed as no one...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 December 2019
    China’s influence on Europe’s ports keeps growing
    Walloon man thought to be 11th Belgian victim of Indian Ocean tsunami
    One in five Belgians did not like their Christmas gifts
    New temporary De Lijn terminus opens at North station
    Flemish €250,000 anti-speeding campaign failed as no one understood its message
    Belgian researchers make breakthrough discovery in microplastic pollution
    Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Congo for first time in two years
    Dutroux lawyer calls for an end to killer’s imprisonment
    Brussels prosecutor’s office evacuated due to slice of burnt toast
    226,000 more diesel cars banned from Brussels in 2020
    European Commission vice-president writes emotional farewell letter to United Kingdom
    Brussels Airport among first sites in Belgium to be 5G-ready
    Wolf attacks two pet kangaroos on Christmas eve in Antwerp
    What’s open between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Brussels?
    Roma children part of ‘begging tourism’ during holiday period, warns children’s rights commissioner
    Road safety institute denies internet rumour about driving licences
    20 initiatives for a greener Brussels in 2020
    Bruges replaces New Year’s Eve fireworks with drone show
    Accomplice of serial paedophile Dutroux moves out of Brussels after being attacked
    Flemish government announces deep cuts in funding for social projects
    View more

    One in five Belgians did not like their Christmas gifts

    Thursday, 26 December 2019
    © Belga

    More than one in five Belgians were dissatisfied with their Christmas gifts last year, according to a survey commissioned by three online sites for second-hand sales, Troc.com, 2ememain and Cash Converters.

    The survey found that 13% of the 2,000 respondents exchanged their gifts in-store while 17.2% resold them. Half of the people who did not like their gifts kept them all the same.

    Clothing topped the list of undesired gifts, accounting for 20.6% of those rejected, followed by decorations (18.1%), books and comics (16.7%), perfumes and cosmetics (14.7%) and coupons (13.6%).

    The first unloved Christmas gifts for this year have already been sold on 2ememain, the online sales site reported. Some had already found their way online by Christmas Eve, while others were put up for sale on Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December.

    “Sports bags, smart speakers, and massage mattresses were the top undesired gifts this year,” said 2ememain spokeswoman Aleksandra Vidanovski. “Most of the time these are goods that people already have, or that are not to their liking.”

    “Tradition seems to be confirmed,” says Cash Converters Belgium Director-General Kevin Kaeses. “In our 34 sales outlets we receive three to four times more brand-new goods in the days just after Christmas, so we sell these multimedia and electronic goods at 70% of their purchasing price to our customers.”

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job