Belgium’s SMEs reached 10-year high, report says...

Belgian businesses with up to 50 employees are in good shape as their economic and financial situation improved tremendously in 2018, reaching a 10-year high, a new report shows.

Practically all indicators are in the black, notes the annual report on SMEs, meaning Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, produced by Graydon in collaboration with the UNIZO and UCM business organisations. Their level of indebtedness has gone down, their liquidity has increased, as have their profitability and their investment levels.

“The bulk of the SMEs are doing well and are robust,” said Eric Van den Broele, head of Research and Development in Graydon’s Marketing Information Office. “SMEs are healthier, more independent, more robust and more resistant to external shocks.”

“Belgium is Europe’s SME country,” stressed UNIZO Director Danny Van Assche.

However, a minority of SMEs are in serious trouble and run a considerable risk of bankruptcy, Graydon notes. In Wallonia and Flanders, about 10% of small and medium-sized businesses are in that situation, but in Brussels, the figure climbs to 20%.

Nevertheless, the percentage of foundering SMEs is decreasing, especially in Flanders and Wallonia.

The report, published on Monday, also shows that the number of SMEs has kept growing in Belgium, attaining a 2.7% increase in 2018. This brought the number of such enterprises to 1,166,000.

The increase was lower than the previous year, but that is “in no way alarming,” according to Eric Van den Broele. “The downward trend in the last quarter of 2018 was due to the wait for a new company law.”

UCM has called on successive governments, including the current one, to maintain beyond 2020 the elimination of social contributions for first-time jobs, set up a “booster” loan formula in Brussels, improve the B2B (Business to Business) environment in Wallonia, and support businesses’ export efforts.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times