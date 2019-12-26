 
Belgium’s SMEs reached 10-year high, report says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 December, 2019
Latest News:
Real-estate donations up by 28% in Wallonia...
Temporary migration solution hits hurdle as municipality does...
Belgium’s SMEs reached 10-year high, report says...
China’s long armed influence on Belgian seaports...
Walloon man thought to be 11th Belgian victim...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 December 2019
    Real-estate donations up by 28% in Wallonia
    Temporary migration solution hits hurdle as municipality does not want to cooperate
    Belgium’s SMEs reached 10-year high, report says
    China’s long armed influence on Belgian seaports
    Walloon man thought to be 11th Belgian victim of Indian Ocean tsunami
    One in five Belgians did not like their Christmas gifts
    New temporary De Lijn terminus opens at North station
    Flemish €250,000 anti-speeding campaign failed as no one understood its message
    Belgian researchers make breakthrough discovery in microplastic pollution
    Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Congo for first time in two years
    Dutroux lawyer calls for an end to killer’s imprisonment
    Brussels prosecutor’s office evacuated due to slice of burnt toast
    226,000 more diesel cars banned from Brussels in 2020
    European Commission vice-president writes emotional farewell letter to United Kingdom
    Brussels Airport among first sites in Belgium to be 5G-ready
    Wolf attacks two pet kangaroos on Christmas eve in Antwerp
    What’s open between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Brussels?
    Roma children part of ‘begging tourism’ during holiday period, warns children’s rights commissioner
    Road safety institute denies internet rumour about driving licences
    20 initiatives for a greener Brussels in 2020
    View more

    Belgium’s SMEs reached 10-year high, report says

    Thursday, 26 December 2019
    © Belga

    Belgian businesses with up to 50 employees are in good shape as their economic and financial situation improved tremendously in 2018, reaching a 10-year high, a new report shows.

    Practically all indicators are in the black, notes the annual report on SMEs, meaning Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, produced by Graydon in collaboration with the UNIZO and UCM business organisations. Their level of indebtedness has gone down, their liquidity has increased, as have their profitability and their investment levels.

    “The bulk of the SMEs are doing well and are robust,” said Eric Van den Broele, head of Research and Development in Graydon’s Marketing Information Office. “SMEs are healthier, more independent, more robust and more resistant to external shocks.”

    “Belgium is Europe’s SME country,” stressed UNIZO Director Danny Van Assche.

    However, a minority of SMEs are in serious trouble and run a considerable risk of bankruptcy, Graydon notes. In Wallonia and Flanders, about 10% of small and medium-sized businesses are in that situation, but in Brussels, the figure climbs to 20%.

    Nevertheless, the percentage of foundering SMEs is decreasing, especially in Flanders and Wallonia.

    The report, published on Monday, also shows that the number of SMEs has kept growing in Belgium, attaining a 2.7% increase in 2018. This brought the number of such enterprises to 1,166,000.

    The increase was lower than the previous year, but that is “in no way alarming,” according to Eric Van den Broele. “The downward trend in the last quarter of 2018 was due to the wait for a new company law.”

    UCM has called on successive governments, including the current one, to maintain beyond 2020 the elimination of social contributions for first-time jobs, set up a “booster” loan formula in Brussels, improve the B2B (Business to Business) environment in Wallonia, and support businesses’ export efforts.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job