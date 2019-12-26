Real-estate donations increase by 28% in Wallonia...

The number of real-estate donations increased by 28% in Wallonia between 1 January and 30 November over the corresponding period of last year, according to the FEDNOT notary federation.

The increase, the highest among the three regions, was due to a change in the tax laws for real-estate donations in Wallonia, FEDNOT explained in a press release. In September 2018, the region reduced taxes on such donations, while reducing the number of tax brackets.

The actual number of donations in Wallonia in the period under review was 5,858, representing an average of about 20 real-estate donations per day. An upward trend, albeit smaller, was also observed in the other two regions: +11.8% in Flanders and +2.4% in Brussels.

According to the Fédération royale du Notariat belge (FEDNOT), making a donation is, generally, “an ideal way to plan one’s succession and shield one’s beneficiaries from heavy inheritance taxes.” It enables people to give their children or grandchildren a house or apartment and avoid them having to pay onerous inheritance taxes.

“It is interesting to make a donation from the time you wish to help your loved ones materially and, at the same time, reduce the fiscal pressure they will have to bear when you die,” the press release quotes public notary Sébastien Dupuis as saying.

Real-estate donations must be done through a notarised transaction, which is not the case for mobile donations.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times