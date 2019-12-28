 
Several syrups against cough and cold to be withdrawn from shelves
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
    Several syrups against cough and cold to be withdrawn from shelves

    Saturday, 28 December 2019

    Following a review of the benefit-risk ratio, syrups composed with several active substances against coughs and colds will be withdrawn from the market.

    From 1 January 2020 only those containing a single active ingredient can be sold, Belgium’s Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) announced.

    The following couch syrups will be withdrawn from the market: Acatar, Broncho-Pectoralis Pholcodine, Inalpin, Longbalsem, Noscaflex Expectorans and Toplexil.

    The Pholco-Mereprine compound formula remains available until the end of May 2020.

    The consumer organization Test-Achats had already expressed reservations several years ago about the effectiveness of these cough syrups containing multiple active substances.

    The Brussels Times

