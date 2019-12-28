Several syrups against cough and cold to be withdrawn from shelves

Following a review of the benefit-risk ratio, syrups composed with several active substances against coughs and colds will be withdrawn from the market.

From 1 January 2020 only those containing a single active ingredient can be sold, Belgium’s Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) announced.

The following couch syrups will be withdrawn from the market: Acatar, Broncho-Pectoralis Pholcodine, Inalpin, Longbalsem, Noscaflex Expectorans and Toplexil.

The Pholco-Mereprine compound formula remains available until the end of May 2020.

The consumer organization Test-Achats had already expressed reservations several years ago about the effectiveness of these cough syrups containing multiple active substances.

The Brussels Times