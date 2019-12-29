 
Calendar 2020: Official public and school holidays
Sunday, 29 December, 2019
    Sunday, 29 December 2019
    Calendar 2020: Official public and school holidays
    Calendar 2020: Official public and school holidays

    Sunday, 29 December 2019
    National Day parade in Brussels -- possibly a four-day weekend for some

    These are the school holidays for Belgian public schools in 2020. All dates are inclusive:

    Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February (Carnaval/Krokus)

    Monday 6 April to Friday 17 April (Easter)

    Wednesday 1 July to Monday 31 August (Summer)

    Monday 2 November to Friday 6 November (Toussaint/Herfst)

    Monday 21 December to Friday 1 January 2021 (Christmas)

    Meanwhile employees, public offices and many private enterprises will take the day off on ten official public holidays:

    Wednesday 1 January: New Year’s Day

    Monday 13 April: Easter Monday

    Friday 1 May: Labour Day

    Thursday 21 May: Ascension

    Monday 1 June: Pentecost

    Tuesday 21 July: National Day (photo)

    Saturday 15 August: Assumption

    Sunday 1 November: All Saints

    Wednesday 11 November: Armistice Day

    Friday 25 December: Christmas Day

    The year contains four long weekends: Easter, Pentecost, Labour Day and Christmas Day. Workers will be able to take Monday 2 November off because All Saints falls on a Sunday. Employees taking National Day off are likely to bridge Monday 20 July. Assumption on a Saturday means another day off in lieu.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

