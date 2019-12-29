Calendar 2020: Official public and school holidays
Sunday, 29 December 2019
National Day parade in Brussels -- possibly a four-day weekend for some
These are the school holidays for Belgian public schools in 2020. All dates are inclusive:
Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February (Carnaval/Krokus)
Monday 6 April to Friday 17 April (Easter)
Wednesday 1 July to Monday 31 August (Summer)
Monday 2 November to Friday 6 November (Toussaint/Herfst)
Monday 21 December to Friday 1 January 2021 (Christmas)
Meanwhile employees, public offices and many private enterprises will take the day off on ten official public holidays:
Wednesday 1 January: New Year’s Day
Monday 13 April: Easter Monday
Friday 1 May: Labour Day
Thursday 21 May: Ascension
Monday 1 June: Pentecost
Tuesday 21 July: National Day (photo)
Saturday 15 August: Assumption
Sunday 1 November: All Saints
Wednesday 11 November: Armistice Day
Friday 25 December: Christmas Day
The year contains four long weekends: Easter, Pentecost, Labour Day and Christmas Day. Workers will be able to take Monday 2 November off because All Saints falls on a Sunday. Employees taking National Day off are likely to bridge Monday 20 July. Assumption on a Saturday means another day off in lieu.