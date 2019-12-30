Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent...

An investigation has been launched following a homophobic attack over the weekend in Ghent.

Two young men were assaulted at 3 am between the night of Friday to Saturday, local police confirm.

The two men were left with serious injuries after unprovoked being attacked by three assailants, Le Soir reports.

“More painful than the physical injuries we have suffered is the realization that our existence is rejected and punished by some,” one of the victims wrote on Facebook.

The incident occurred near St. Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent’s city centre as the two men were walking home, with the attackers fleeing the scene following the assault.

The Brussels Times