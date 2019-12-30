 
Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Latest News:
Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent...
European Green Deal: Good for Europe but will...
Brussels police to protect firefighters from ‘unacceptable’ aggressions...
Traces of Resistance: An avenue’s small but significant...
Patients with autism sue Flemish health agency over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 December 2019
    Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent
    European Green Deal: Good for Europe but will it save the planet?
    Brussels police to protect firefighters from ‘unacceptable’ aggressions on New Year’s Eve
    Traces of Resistance: An avenue’s small but significant part of Brussels’ story
    Patients with autism sue Flemish health agency over budget cuts
    Christina Koch sets new record for longest time for a woman in space
    New competencies for German-speaking community
    Chinese creator of genetically modified babies sentenced to 3 years in prison
    Jambon accused of ‘urban legend of the extreme right’ over refugee remarks
    Motorcycles and scooters to adopt European emissions standard Euro 5
    Belgian researcher aims to turn body’s own defences against cancer
    Sheep farmer fits dogs with spiked collars to protect against wolf
    Sun until the New year
    UN extends investigation into mysterious death of its former Secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld in 1961
    Man wanted in Belgium picked up by Italian Carabinieri
    ‘Visit a museum or concert and live longer’
    Clothes shops hope for colder weather to sell stocks during winter sales
    Calendar 2020: Official public and school holidays
    2020: New Year brings major changes
    Two men suspected of defrauding 94 victims out of €7.4 million
    View more

    Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent

    Monday, 30 December 2019
    © Belga

    An investigation has been launched following a homophobic attack over the weekend in Ghent.

    Two young men were assaulted at 3 am between the night of Friday to Saturday, local police confirm.

    The two men were left with serious injuries after unprovoked being attacked by three assailants, Le Soir reports.

    “More painful than the physical injuries we have suffered is the realization that our existence is rejected and punished by some,” one of the victims wrote on Facebook.

    The incident occurred near St. Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent’s city centre as the two men were walking home, with the attackers fleeing the scene following the assault.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job