 
How to best protect indoor pets from the fireworks on New Year’s Eve
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Latest News:
How to best protect indoor pets from the...
All Brussels police zones will work jointly for...
De Lijn staff strike continues until 3 January:...
Eden Hazard voted ‘Red Devil’ player of the...
Over 8,000 phishing emails sent out in a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 31 December 2019
    How to best protect indoor pets from the fireworks on New Year’s Eve
    All Brussels police zones will work jointly for the first time on New Year’s Eve
    De Lijn staff strike continues until 3 January: disruptions in Antwerp
    Eden Hazard voted ‘Red Devil’ player of the year third time in a row
    Over 8,000 phishing emails sent out in a single day impersonating Belgian post office
    Biodiversity in Flanders threatened
    Over a thousand Brussels motorists swapped their cars for a mobility premium in 2019
    Vloggers face backlash after breaking into Marc Dutroux’s abandoned home
    Half of all Zimbabweans risk starvation
    New Year’s Eve in Brussels: what is on and where
    ‘Businesses are too slow to act on climate change’
    2019 was Russia’s hottest year
    EU Parliament chauffeurs drive over a hundred near-empty vehicles to Strasbourg monthly
    Several banks will raise their fees in 2020
    Belgium’s first Jumbo stores exceed expectations
    Kidnapping attempt reported at Brussels’ winter market
    Air quality levels in Belgium improved again in 2019
    Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent
    European Green Deal: Good for Europe but will it save the planet?
    Brussels police to protect firefighters from ‘unacceptable’ aggressions on New Year’s Eve
    View more

    How to best protect indoor pets from the fireworks on New Year’s Eve

    Tuesday, 31 December 2019
    For people staying at home, distracting the pets by playing with them may help. Credit: Pxfuel

    Every year around New Year’s Eve, the fire brigades and animal welfare organisations warn about the effects of fireworks on animals.

    For pets, both inside and outside the house, it is best to not set off any fireworks at all, but there are ways in which pet owners can prepare their animals for the flashes and pops on New Year’s Eve.

    As the fireworks can be very frightening for animals, they can become a danger to themselves, but also to others.

    The animal welfare organisation recommends securing outdoor animals, like horses, in their stables. The fireworks could cause them to panic and break out, they could hurt themselves by trying to escape their enclosures and become a danger on the road. Smaller pets are best kept indoors.

    “It is best to close blinds and curtains,” said Brigitte Borgmans of Animal Welfare, reports VRT. “Like that, they cannot see the flashes of light. If you leave the lights on, that should work even better. To muffle the loud bangs, it is good to provide some background noise, like a television or radio that keeps playing. When it is quiet inside, the pops come through extra loud. And if animals would still be frightened by flashes or bangs, it is important to create a safe environment in the house as well, so animals cannot hurt themselves,” she added.

    For people staying at home, distracting the pets by playing with them, so they associate the fireworks with something positive, may help.

    The organisation also recommends giving the animal the opportunity to hide, even if it is in a strange spot. It is best not to disturb their safe space. If they cannot find one by itself, the owner can try to create one for them, like a small room or quiet place as far from windows and doors as possible.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job