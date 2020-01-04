 
Main target of tax denunciations: the ex
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 January, 2020
Latest News:
Main target of tax denunciations: the ex...
Ecuadorian ex-president, now resident in Belgium, charged with...
Man shot by neighbour while carrying out home...
Test-Achats warns of abuses of gym subscriptions...
De Block tightens rules for asylum seekers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 January 2020
    Main target of tax denunciations: the ex
    Ecuadorian ex-president, now resident in Belgium, charged with corruption
    Man shot by neighbour while carrying out home repairs has died in hospital
    Test-Achats warns of abuses of gym subscriptions
    De Block tightens rules for asylum seekers
    “Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation,” Trump tweets following air strike
    Dakar 2020: Tom Colsoul has big plans together with Dutch pilot Bernhard ten Brinke
    Test-Achats denounces subscription abuse at fitness clubs
    Eden Hazard certain to miss Spanish Super Cup
    Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve halted after three days
    ‘Rwandan lord’ files appeal against genocide conviction in Brussels
    Far-right Spanish party calls Belgium ‘failed state’ after suspension of extradition of ousted Catalan leader
    Belgium coordinating with EU partners over withdrawal of nationals from Iraq
    Oil prices surge following Baghdad raid
    Federal ombudsman for energy received record number of complaints
    Leuven ‘slumlords’ conditionally released
    Dernière Heure: information on Lelièvre release was “probably a mistake”
    Cambio car-sharing service blooms in Brussels as competitors stagger
    American raid ‘will set off a devastating war in Iraq’
    Search continues for student (21) missing since New Year’s Eve party
    View more

    Main target of tax denunciations: the ex

    Saturday, 04 January 2020

    Last year the tax authorities in Belgium received 1,958 reports from members of the public alleging tax evasion by another member of the public. Mong the most common type of such denunciation to the authorities: the ex. Whether an ex-partner, ex-wife or ex-husband, or a former employer or employee.

    From people who think another person have income they haven’t declared,” explained Francis Adyns, spokesperson for the federal finance ministry, home to the tax authorities.

    The ministry doesn’t operate any sort of tip-line, he stressed. But allegations made are always checked and double-checked. Sometimes the information is vague: “They’re driving around in two smart cars,” he said, as an example. “In other cases they’ve compiled a whole dossier. A lot of complaints are motivated by resentment.”

    All in all, though, the phenomenon of a denunciation of an alleged tax-dodger to the authorities is a rare phenomenon, and becoming rarer. “In comparison to the seven million taxpayers and 350,000 companies, individual reports don’t count for much. Our operations don’t exactly stand or fall by that.”

    Meanwhile the figures are going down year by year. Compared to 1,958 in 2019, there were 2,208 in 2018, 2,634 in 2017 and 2,800 in 2015.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job