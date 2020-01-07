More and more Belgians include donations on their tax returns

More and more Belgians are declaring donations on their tax returns, according to figures from the Finance Department.

Some 904,693 persons said they made donations on their 2018 tax returns, which cover donations made in 2017. This was 10.3% more than in 2017 and 40.9% more than in 2013.

The amounts concerned also increased. According to 2018 tax filings, donations to associations totalled over 263 million euros, up from 223 million in 2017 and 172 million in 2013.

Donations carry a significant fiscal benefit: taxpayers can declare any donations exceeding 40 euros per year and obtain a 45% rebate on them.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times