    Increasing number of Belgians donate money to charity

    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    Not only the number of people who are donating, but also the amount of money donated has gone up sharply. Credit: Pexels

    An increasing number of Belgians have included donations to charity on their tax returns, according to figures from the FPS Finance.

    In the assessment year 2018 (which shows the income of 2017), 904,693 taxpayers recorded that they donated money to one or more charities, which is a 10.3% increase compared to the previous year, and a 40.9% increase compared to 2013.

    Not only the number of people who are giving money to charity, but also the amount of money donated, has gone up sharply, according to the Belga press agency.

    Taxpayers entered more than €263 million in donations to associations or institutions in their tax returns in 2018. The previous year, €223 million was entered, and €172 million in 2013.

    Declaring donations is fiscally profitable in Belgium. People who donate at least €40 per year per association, can recuperate 45% of the donation(s) via a tax reduction.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

