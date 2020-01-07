Fraudulent ‘Card Stop’ text messages in circulation, warns Belgian bank federation

The messages are not sent by Card Stop, but by fraudsters, and include a link to a fake website. Credit: Febelfin

Fake text messages, indicating Card Stop as the sender, asking to (de)block credit and debit cards urgently are currently circulating.

The Belgian bank federation Febelfin and payment network manager Worldline both warn that these messages are fraudulent.

The messages are not sent by Card Stop, but by fraudsters, and include a link to a fake website where people have to pass on their bank details. “The result of this is a high risk of fraud, and often a plundered account,” the agencies said, reports De Standaard.

The technique is a variant of phishing, in which fraudsters ‘fish’ for their victims’ bank details, often using a message with a link to (fake) website. Phishing via text messages is called smishing.

Banks or Wordline, which is the network manager of Card Stop, never ask for a pin or other security codes over the phone, via email, text messages or other social media, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

People who have fallen victim to smishing, can contact their bank, call Card Stop (070/344.344), change their security codes and file a complaint with the police.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times