Householder shoots alleged burglar dead

The occupant of a farmhouse in the town of Ferrières in Liege province is being investigated in the shooting of a 21-year-old man he claims was burgling his home.

The man was awakened at around 00.30 on Tuesday night by noises in the house. He took his firearm and went to investigate, and came face to face with one of three men who were burgling the house. The men started to flee, when the occupant fired his gun.

Having alerted the police that shots were fired, the man then discovered he had shot one of the gang as he was running away.

An ambulanceman was taken to the injured man, now collapsed in woods near the house, by one of the robbers, who according to one report was the father of the injured man. Cardiac resuscitation was given, but the man could not be revived.

One of the burglars escaped, and another was arrested.

The occupant of the house was also taken into custody while the incident is investigated. The prosecutor’s office in Huy is refusing all commentary on the incident for the time being.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

