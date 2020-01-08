 
Householder shoots alleged burglar dead
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Latest News:
Central banks running out of ammunition to fight...
Free cards for Brussels transport network distributed ahead...
Knokke mayor under investigation for conflict of interest...
Wallonia introduces free cervical cancer screenings...
Flemish hospitals post ‘very good’ results after round...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Central banks running out of ammunition to fight crises, BoE Governor warns
    Free cards for Brussels transport network distributed ahead of ticket price hike
    Knokke mayor under investigation for conflict of interest in land sale
    Wallonia introduces free cervical cancer screenings
    Flemish hospitals post ‘very good’ results after round of surprise inspections
    Record number of drugs seizures in Belgium in 2019
    5 police officers on horseback sanctioned for refusing to step through horse urine
    Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil
    Householder shoots alleged burglar dead
    Armoured Belgian anti-tank vehicles unable to fire anti-tank ammunition
    Far-right and right-wing parties set for exponential growth in Flanders, new survey suggests
    Netanyahu warns Iran of ‘resounding blow’ if Israel is attacked
    Lawyer calls for infamous Belgian pedophile Dutroux’s release
    European Asylum Support Office will nearly double in size in 2020
    Almost all Flemish homes have to be renovated by 2050 to achieve energy goals
    No Belgians injured in Iran’s strike against US bases in Iraq: reports
    Middle East troubles have “no effect” on Brussels Airlines
    Belgium criticised for ‘new affront on rule of law’ on eve of hearing of formerly convicted terrorist
    Minister brings in three measures to help self-employed Belgian residents affected by Brexit
    Relative of Belgium’s ‘executioner of Raqqa’ charged
    View more

    Householder shoots alleged burglar dead

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    © Belga

    The occupant of a farmhouse in the town of Ferrières in Liege province is being investigated in the shooting of a 21-year-old man he claims was burgling his home.

    The man was awakened at around 00.30 on Tuesday night by noises in the house. He took his firearm and went to investigate, and came face to face with one of three men who were burgling the house. The men started to flee, when the occupant fired his gun.

    Having alerted the police that shots were fired, the man then discovered he had shot one of the gang as he was running away.

    An ambulanceman was taken to the injured man, now collapsed in woods near the house, by one of the robbers, who according to one report was the father of the injured man. Cardiac resuscitation was given, but the man could not be revived.

    One of the burglars escaped, and another was arrested.

    The occupant of the house was also taken into custody while the incident is investigated. The prosecutor’s office in Huy is refusing all commentary on the incident for the time being.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job