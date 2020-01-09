 
AB InBev reveals plan to run breweries on renewable energy
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
  Twitter
  Facebook
    AB InBev reveals plan to run breweries on renewable energy

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    AB InBev aims at supplying all of its sites worldwide with electricity from renewable sources by 2025. Credit: © Belga

    AB InBev breweries in Belgium and in other Western European countries will soon be powered by renewable electricity, the group announced. 

    The group signed on Thursday an agreement with the German energy producer BayWa r.e. for 130 megawatts produced by two new solar parks in Spain.

    The agreement between the two partners is valid for 10 years. The two solar parks have a combined capacity of nearly 200 megawatts, of which over 130 megawatts will be delivered to AB InBev. “This will be the largest pan-European trade agreement in the field of solar energy in history,” AB InBev commented.

    The new solar capacity should be added and connected by BayWa r.e. by 1 March 2022.

    Besides the group’s five Belgian breweries (Leuven, Jupille, Hoegaarden, Sint-Pieters-Leeuw and Buggenhout), nine European breweries will be supplied with this green electricity: four in Germany, two in the Netherlands, two in Spain, and one in Luxembourg.

    AB InBev aims at supplying all of its sites worldwide with electricity from renewable sources by 2025. It has already been agreed to brew 100% of the production with renewable electricity in the United Kingdom and Russia.

    Electricity accounts for a third of the energy mix in the operation of the largest worldwide group of breweries.

    The Brussels Times

