 
Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for...
Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric...
House prices increased four times faster than inflation...
‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature...
Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for the first time ever
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
    Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal
    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
    Most wanted couple to be extradited to Belgium after 23 years on the run
    Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels
    AB InBev reveals plan to run breweries on renewable energy
    Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Belgium on Friday
    Unique experiment sees Belgian researchers going to BDSM club to break taboo
    Belgian man faces jail time in US for cheating charities
    ‘Irresponsibly’ leaked document sparks speculation on incoming federal government
    Ryanair to transfer 28 staff from Brussels to other airports
    Belgian banks unite to improve ATM distribution
    ‘No more sign of winter weather’ in January in Belgium
    Anthrax procedure launched after white powder found in Wallonia
    Belgians borrow 17% more from the bank to buy a new car
    The hidden cost of dying in Brussels 
    View more

    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Credit: Amnesty International België

    Amnesty International “caged” MPs and other personalities from the Belgian civil society in front of the Saudi Embassy in Brussels as part of a protest on Thursday.

    The organisation for human rights demands the release of the Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, five years after the activist writer suffered his first flogging session.

    Badawi, who created the website “Free Saudi Liberals” as a forum to freely discuss opinions, and the rights of women and of minorities, was sentenced in 2014 to 10 years in prison, to a thousand lashes, and to a fine of one million Saudi riyals (about 230,000 euros) for insulting Islam. The blogger and his lawyer Waleed Abu al-Khair, who is also incarcerated, were placed in isolation on 11 December with reinforced security conditions, according to Amnesty information.

     

    Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

     

    Een bericht gedeeld door Amnesty International België (@amnestyvlaanderen) op

    “Badawi is a dramatic example of what those who express an opinion that displeases the Saudi authorities risk: unjust, cruel and inhuman punishment. By locking ourselves up in a cage, we demand the cancellation of the sentences and the release of Badawi, and all others who, having exercised their right to freedom of expression, suffer the fierce repression of the Saudi State,” said the Director of Amnesty International’s Belgian section Philippe Hensmans.

    Like Hensmans, his Flemish colleague Wies De Graeve, as well as ULB Dean Yvon Englert, and Deputies Malik Ben Achour (PS), Samuel Cogolati (Ecolo), Georges Dallemagne (CDH, Humanist Christian Democrat), and Sophie Rohonyi (Défi) took turns in a narrow cage, equipped only with a simple chair, facing the Saudi Embassy in Brussels.

    This Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the first 50 lashes administered to Badawi. The blogger was supposed to receive 50 more every Friday for 20 weeks. The following sessions, however, have not yet taken place, first for medical reasons, then for reasons not disclosed, said Amnesty.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job