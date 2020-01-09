Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, Belgium had some 40,000 jobs more than a year ago, 87% of which being in the private sector, Minister of Social Affairs Maggie De Block was pleased to announce on Thursday, basing this information on ONSS data (National Office of Social Security).

“Compared to the previous year, the figures announced an additional 39,746 filled jobs. The trend has been on the rise for a while now. There have never been so many people in activity in recent years,” the Minister said in a statement, adding that she believes that the policy of cuts in employers’ contributions paid off.

Meanwhile, the employment rate increased to reach 70.7%. “This result is not bad, but there is still room for improvement,” De Block said, noting that the employment rate is “significantly higher” in the Netherlands and in Germany.

The Minister calls for the adoption of “further measures,” as Belgium counts around 140,700 job offers.

The Brussels Times