 
Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87%...
Alternative mobility makes inroads at Brussels Motor Show...
Former EU politicians call for more pro-active diplomacy...
Company car owners drive about 1.500 more non-work...
Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector
    Alternative mobility makes inroads at Brussels Motor Show
    Former EU politicians call for more pro-active diplomacy to avert war with Iran
    Company car owners drive about 1.500 more non-work related kilometres per year
    Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for the first time ever
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
    Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal
    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
    Most wanted couple to be extradited to Belgium after 23 years on the run
    Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels
    AB InBev reveals plan to run breweries on renewable energy
    Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Belgium on Friday
    Unique experiment sees Belgian researchers going to BDSM club to break taboo
    Belgian man faces jail time in US for cheating charities
    ‘Irresponsibly’ leaked document sparks speculation on incoming federal government
    Ryanair to transfer 28 staff from Brussels to other airports
    Belgian banks unite to improve ATM distribution
    View more

    Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    © Belga

    At the end of the third quarter of 2019, Belgium had some 40,000 jobs more than a year ago, 87% of which being in the private sector, Minister of Social Affairs Maggie De Block was pleased to announce on Thursday, basing this information on ONSS data (National Office of Social Security).

    “Compared to the previous year, the figures announced an additional 39,746 filled jobs. The trend has been on the rise for a while now. There have never been so many people in activity in recent years,” the Minister said in a statement, adding that she believes that the policy of cuts in employers’ contributions paid off.

    Meanwhile, the employment rate increased to reach 70.7%. “This result is not bad, but there is still room for improvement,” De Block said, noting that the employment rate is “significantly higher” in the Netherlands and in Germany.

    The Minister calls for the adoption of “further measures,as Belgium counts around 140,700 job offers.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job