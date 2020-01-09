 
House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
Latest News:
Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric...
House prices increased four times faster than inflation...
‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature...
Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal...
Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
    Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal
    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
    Most wanted couple to be extradited to Belgium after 23 years on the run
    Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels
    AB InBev reveals plan to run breweries on renewable energy
    Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Belgium on Friday
    Unique experiment sees Belgian researchers going to BDSM club to break taboo
    Belgian man faces jail time in US for cheating charities
    ‘Irresponsibly’ leaked document sparks speculation on incoming federal government
    Ryanair to transfer 28 staff from Brussels to other airports
    Belgian banks unite to improve ATM distribution
    ‘No more sign of winter weather’ in January in Belgium
    Anthrax procedure launched after white powder found in Wallonia
    Belgians borrow 17% more from the bank to buy a new car
    The hidden cost of dying in Brussels 
    De Lijn drivers caught short of toilet facilities
    View more

    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    It is the first time in ten years that the difference between the price increase and the inflation was this big. Credit: Belga

    House prices in Flanders have risen by 3.52% in 2019, which is four times more than the inflation (0.76M%), according to the annual barometer of the ERA estate agents and the KU Leuven.

    It is the first time in ten years that the difference between the price increase and inflation was this big.

    Over the past 15 years, the KU Leuven conducted a survey on the real estate market, based on about 60,000 transactions, together with ERA.

    The ERA-KULeuven-Real Estate Index (EKVI) shows the price evolution of similar homes based on factors such as size, finishing and location. The Index showed that Flemish house prices rose by 3.52% in 2019. Inflation, which is the increase in prices of consumer goods, was 0.76%, which is four times less.

    “It has been ten years since the difference between inflation and the rise in house prices was so big,” said Johan Krijgsman, CEO of ERA, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “In 2009, it was 0.26% and 1.42%, respectively. In other words: in 2019, our homes will not only have risen in absolute price, but even more so in relative value. It means that property owners have had a very good year,” he added.

    However, the researchers do not expect prices to continue to rise at the same high rate in the coming years. The abolition of the housing bonus will have a ‘price dampening’ effect, because the loss of the bonus will allow Flemish citizens to borrow 9 to 13% less, reports De Standaard.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job