Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show...

New, alternative mobility has gained in prominence at this year’s Brussels Motor Show, which opened its doors to the press on Thursday.

The hall dedicated to new urban mobility solutions, #wearemobility, now occupies a central place in the compound and will be open for the entire duration of the show, which lasts from 10-19 January in the Brussels Expo at the Heysel.

While car manufacturers have reduced the sizes of their stands, with the show’s total area down from 110,000 square metres in 2019 to 95,000 square metres this year, the #wearemobility stand has gained in visibility. At the two previous editions, it had been tucked away in discreet Hall 10, and for a limited time.

“For ten days, the multiple facets of micro-mobility and shared mobility will be presented to visitors,” the Belgian Automobile and Cycle Federation, FEBIAC, announced, adding that it was “determined to promote these new concepts of soft and/or shared mobility.”

About thirty exhibitors have set up stands around a test track on which the public will be able to familiarise itself with electric scooters, electric cycles, steps and one-wheelers.

‘Ambassadors’ from #WeAreMobility will also be on hand to encourage visitors to the Brussels Motor Show to take part in a ‘Mobility Scan’, aimed at making them more aware of how they envisage their travel.

On the occasion of the launch of #wearemobility, Coyote’s new navigation system, Coyote Up, was introduced. It now has a vocal assistant. Moreover, all turns along the country’s roads have been scanned in order to determine the ideal speeds for approaching them.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times