 
Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87%...
Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show...
Former EU politicians call for more pro-active diplomacy...
Company car owners drive about 1.500 more non-work...
Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector
    Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show
    Former EU politicians call for more pro-active diplomacy to avert war with Iran
    Company car owners drive about 1.500 more non-work related kilometres per year
    Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for the first time ever
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
    Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal
    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
    Most wanted couple to be extradited to Belgium after 23 years on the run
    Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels
    AB InBev reveals plan to run breweries on renewable energy
    Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Belgium on Friday
    Unique experiment sees Belgian researchers going to BDSM club to break taboo
    Belgian man faces jail time in US for cheating charities
    ‘Irresponsibly’ leaked document sparks speculation on incoming federal government
    Ryanair to transfer 28 staff from Brussels to other airports
    Belgian banks unite to improve ATM distribution
    View more

    Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    © Belga

    New, alternative mobility has gained in prominence at this year’s Brussels Motor Show, which opened its doors to the press on Thursday.

    The hall dedicated to new urban mobility solutions, #wearemobility, now occupies a central place in the compound and will be open for the entire duration of the show, which lasts from 10-19 January in the Brussels Expo at the Heysel.

    While car manufacturers have reduced the sizes of their stands, with the show’s total area down from 110,000 square metres in 2019 to 95,000 square metres this year, the #wearemobility stand has gained in visibility. At the two previous editions, it had been tucked away in discreet Hall 10, and for a limited time.

    “For ten days, the multiple facets of micro-mobility and shared mobility will be presented to visitors,” the Belgian Automobile and Cycle Federation, FEBIAC, announced, adding that it was “determined to promote these new concepts of soft and/or shared mobility.”

    About thirty exhibitors have set up stands around a test track on which the public will be able to familiarise itself with electric scooters, electric cycles, steps and one-wheelers.

    ‘Ambassadors’ from #WeAreMobility will also be on hand to encourage visitors to the Brussels Motor Show to take part in a ‘Mobility Scan’, aimed at making them more aware of how they envisage their travel.

    On the occasion of the launch of #wearemobility, Coyote’s new navigation system, Coyote Up, was introduced. It now has a vocal assistant. Moreover, all turns along the country’s roads have been scanned in order to determine the ideal speeds for approaching them.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job