 
Google Maps refuses to blur aerial images of Belgian prisons
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
Google Maps refuses to blur aerial images of...
Belgium ‘stands by Niger’ after attack on army...
Federal ministries on lockdown after envelopes with white...
Minors will have to provide fingerprints for new...
Bus driver stabbed 7 times still finishes route...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Google Maps refuses to blur aerial images of Belgian prisons
    Belgium ‘stands by Niger’ after attack on army post leaves 25 dead
    Federal ministries on lockdown after envelopes with white powder discovered
    Minors will have to provide fingerprints for new Belgian ID card
    Bus driver stabbed 7 times still finishes route
    Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant
    Sick leave among Flemish teachers hits new heights
    Disabled rescue cats flown in from Syria up for adoption in Belgium
    Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses
    Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year dip
    Record number of bank accounts opened by undercover police
    Infrabel introduces thermal cameras to deter trespassers on tracks
    Charity aims to serve up Belgium’s biggest dinner party
    Fingerprints on Belgian eID-cards will be implemented from next week
    Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector
    Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show
    Former EU politicians call for more pro-active diplomacy to avert war with Iran
    Company car owners drive about 1.500 more non-work related kilometres per year
    Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for the first time ever
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    View more

    Google Maps refuses to blur aerial images of Belgian prisons

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Belgium has about 30 prisons, and currently, all om them are visible, in detail, on Google Maps. Credit: Google Maps

    The management of Belgian prisons have asked Google to blur the aerial images of their buildings on Google Maps, but the company refuses to do so.

    Belgium has about 30 prisons, and currently, all of them are visible, in detail, on Google Maps.

    “For security reasons, as far as we are concerned, it is not useful or necessary for people to know in such detail what a penal institution looks like within the walls,” said Kathleen Van de Vijver, a spokesperson for the Belgian prisons, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    “We do not want those images to be used to prepare escape attempts, or to land a drone in a certain spot. We mainly want to avoid the security risk from the outside getting in,” added Van De Vijver.

    The Prisons have officially asked Google to make the images unusable by blurring them, but the company will only make adjustments when it is legally obliged to do so, according to Michiel Sallaets, a spokesperson for Google Belgium, reports VRT.

    “Google operates under a legal framework in Belgium, and we adhere to that,” Sallaets added. “As long as there is no legal framework around the blurring of prisons in Belgium, we cannot do anything,” he added.

    Last year, the nuclear agency FANC’s request to blur the satellite and aerial images of the nuclear power plants for safety reasons was also denied.

    The only Belgian sites that are blurred on Google Maps are the military ones, as there is a law that forbids “taking photographic records” of them, which means that even lone military broadcast antennas have become completely invisible on the maps.

    In France, Google has blurred the images of all its prisons, but only since 2017, after the country passed a law to that extent.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job