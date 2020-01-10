 
Mild winter could mean lower gas bills across Belgium
Friday, 10 January, 2020
    Mild winter could mean lower gas bills across Belgium

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Credit: pixabay

    The current mild winter means lower gas consumption and expected savings of about €18 to €27 on household bills for December 2019 alone, according to Belgium’s federation of electricity and gas enterprises, FEBEG.

    December was milder than usual, a trend subsequently confirmed in the first 10 days of January. As a result, less gas was used for heating: consumption was 10% to 15% lower than average, which translated into average savings of €18 to €27 in December, on an annual bill of €1,000.

    Related News

    This is borne out by figures from the two main energy suppliers in Belgium.

    Engie registered a drop in consumption of about 10 to 15% compared to the average for December 2018, which “gives an average reduction of €15 to €20 on the bill, for the month of December alone,” an Engie spokesperson said.

    Similarly, Luminus reported that gas consumption went down by about 10% in December.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

