 
New plant to manufacture surface and underwater drones in Ostend
Friday, 10 January, 2020
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    New plant to manufacture surface and underwater drones in Ostend
    Brussels collective will take care of people’s (living) Christmas trees
    Windows 7 computer operating system will no longer be secure from Tuesday
    Commission studies ‘legal situation’ after Spanish Court refuses to free Catalan MEP
    Mild winter could mean lower gas bills across Belgium
    EU awards top researchers to bring science closer to market
    Flemish party says dual citizens must not be barred from renouncing one of their nationalities
    Europe is being dragged into Tehran, whether it likes it or not
    National Lottery files third record year as 41 players become millionaires in 2019
    What is happening in Brussels in the New Year?
    ‘Cash-for-car’ scheme chosen by less than 2% of workers
    More than 100 commuters trapped between transport vehicle doors in 2018
    Revealed: conversations between terror suspect Abdeslam and fellow prisoners
    Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since 2013
    N-VA wants to tighten law on receiving asylum seekers after ‘too much abuse’
    More police out to catch drunk drivers this weekend
    Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports
    Belgian CEOs are younger, highly educated and stay longer at the top – study
    Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran
    Major Belgian supermarket takes kangaroo meat off the shelves for environmental reasons
    View more

    New plant to manufacture surface and underwater drones in Ostend

    Friday, 10 January 2020

    France’s ECA Group has been granted a 30-year concession to set up a drone factory at the Port of Ostend.

    The 5,000m2 plant will manufacture underwater and surface drones for 12 future Belgian and Dutch navy minesweepers and create 70 jobs.

    The concession contract was signed on Thursday.

    ECA Robotics Belgium, the Belgian subsidiary of the ECA Group, will begin construction work in 2021 on the site of the former Beliard naval shipyard, officially known as the Ateliers de Réparations et Chantiers Beliard, Crighton & Cie. A budget of 10 million euros has been earmarked for construction and production start-up, according to ECA Robotics Belgium.

    The factory will initially manufacture about 100 drones, with the first ones expected in 2022. They will be used to detect mines and neutralize them using unmanned vessels. The drones will serve the Dutch and Belgian navies first of all, but the idea is ultimately to export them worldwide from Ostend, ECA Robotics Belgium General Director Steven Luys explained.

    ECA Group in cooperation with another French concern, Naval Group, last year obtained a contract to supply the Belgian and Dutch navies with 12 new-generation minesweepers at a total cost of about 2.2 billion euros.

    The factory in Ostend will produce all the ECA Group drones to be supplied to the Belgian and Dutch marine forces: the A18-M autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), T18-M towed sonar, Inspector 125 surface drone (USV), K-STER and Seascan mine disposal and scanning systems, drone-drone deployment and recovery systems as well as surface equipment.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

