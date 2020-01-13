 
Over 50 tons of cocaine seized in Antwerp’s Port in 2018, a new record
Monday, 13 January, 2020
    Over 50 tons of cocaine seized in Antwerp’s Port in 2018, a new record

    Monday, 13 January 2020
    Seizures of heroin (4.4 tons), cannabis (16.8 tons) and opiates (8 tons) have also increased significantly compared to 2017. Credit: ©Arminius/Wikimedia

    Port customs in Antwerp seized 50.1 tons of cocaine in 2018. This record confiscation, the market value of which reaches €2.5 billion, is an increase of 22% compared to 2017.

    In recent years, the amount of cocaine seized at the port of Antwerp has not ceased to increase, from 8.1 tons in 2014 to 50.1 tons last year.

    Seizures of heroin (4.4 tons), cannabis (16.8 tons) and opiates (8 tons) have also increased significantly compared to 2017.

    “The reinforcement of the narcotics team combined with added investment in scanners are clearly bearing fruit,” the Minister of Finance Alexander De Croo was pleased to announce while visiting Antwerp’s left bank border inspection post on Friday.

    The Brussels Times

