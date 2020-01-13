Belgium reiterates offer to help Australia with wildfires...

Goffin presented his condolences to the Australian diplomatic representative. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Philippe Goffin (MR), met Australian Ambassador Justin Brown on Monday, and reiterated the Government’s willingness to assist Australia as it fights the devastating fires currently ravaging the island continent.

Goffin presented his condolences to the Australian diplomatic representative and relayed a proposal by his colleague, Denis Ducarme, regarding assistance in the area of veterinary care.

The meeting also focused on other bilateral issues such as a Belgian economic mission to Australia, scheduled for 19-23 October 2023.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times