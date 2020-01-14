 
Storms predicted, 1722 hotline activated
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Latest News:
EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting...
European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all...
Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels...
2019 was a record year for property sales...
Carrefour to start payments via fingerprints in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting for verification
    European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all brands
    Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels
    2019 was a record year for property sales in Belgium
    Carrefour to start payments via fingerprints in Brussels
    Cyber attack sees Picanol shares suspended
    Storms predicted, 1722 hotline activated
    Brits third-largest group among over 30,000 new Belgian citizens in 2019
    Boris Johnson asks Huawei’s detractors to suggest alternatives
    Boris Johnson rejects call for Scottish independence
    Over 240 drivers protest trial over legality of Uber in Brussels
    Less alcohol, but more drugs behind the wheel, police campaign shows
    Nearly 200 cyclists, pedestrians and scooter users charged by Brussels police in December
    Professional cockfighting ring discovered on Flemish farm
    1 in 3 Flemish cities and municipalities ‘cannot guarantee services’ due to internet problems
    Flemish youths on average start drinking alcohol at 14.6 years of age, study shows
    King Philippe will travel to Oman following the sultan’s death
    What changes on the new Belgian eID cards
    Belgium re-opens consulate general in Lubumbashi
    Prison guards guilty of mistreating infamous jihadist recruiter in Belgium
    View more

    Storms predicted, 1722 hotline activated

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    © Belga

    The Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday activated the 1722 hotline in connection with the stormy weather forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM.

    This number is meant for non-emergency interventions in situations that are not potentially life-threatening but require the involvement of the fire and rescue services.

    When lives are in danger, the 112 hotline is to be used.

    The activation of the 1722 line is preventive. It is not an indication of the seriousness of the warning or of the scope of possible damage.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the IRM had forecast wind gusts along the coast of over 80 km per hour in the afternoon and evening. It also predicted that gusts, at times approaching 80 km/hour, could also occur inland, mainly in the west and the Ardennes highlands.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job