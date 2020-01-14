Storms predicted, 1722 hotline activated

The Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday activated the 1722 hotline in connection with the stormy weather forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM.

This number is meant for non-emergency interventions in situations that are not potentially life-threatening but require the involvement of the fire and rescue services.

When lives are in danger, the 112 hotline is to be used.

The activation of the 1722 line is preventive. It is not an indication of the seriousness of the warning or of the scope of possible damage.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IRM had forecast wind gusts along the coast of over 80 km per hour in the afternoon and evening. It also predicted that gusts, at times approaching 80 km/hour, could also occur inland, mainly in the west and the Ardennes highlands.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times