 
Hillman Travel will reopen 18 Belgian Thomas Cook shops
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 January, 2020
Latest News:
Economic growth expected to remain at 1.3% in...
Security fears saw nearly half of Europe use...
Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government...
Suicides and suicide attempts rose in Brussels in...
New car registrations increase in Europe for the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Economic growth expected to remain at 1.3% in 2020
    Security fears saw nearly half of Europe use the internet less during 2018
    Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government
    Suicides and suicide attempts rose in Brussels in 2019
    New car registrations increase in Europe for the sixth year running
    Hillman Travel will reopen 18 Belgian Thomas Cook shops
    Over 500 deaths, mostly children, in Al-Hol camp in 2019
    Eight out of ten homeless people have no access to health care
    Brussels metro begins installing contactless payment terminals
    Flemish universities work to bring student French up to scratch
    75 year since Auschwitz liberation: 13 Belgian schools visit concentration camp
    Naming new transport stations after women is ‘excellent idea,’ says Brussels minister
    Six suspects in Brussels forced prostitution case detained for a month before trial
    Belgian arrested in Peru for hiding 20 live exotic birds in his luggage
    Netflix hikes prices in Belgium: here’s what’s next
    Rare beaked whale washes ashore in Ostend
    Questions persist over new Anderlecht executives
    Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to be a hybrid
    Flemish priest (83) found murdered in his home in South Africa
    Powder envelops sent to federal and Wallon ministries were filled with flour
    View more

    Hillman Travel will reopen 18 Belgian Thomas Cook shops

    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    © Belga

    The Hillman Travel company, which had signed an agreement in October 2019 with the curator of Thomas Cook Retail Belgium, wants to reopen 18 travel agencies, Operational Director Simone Boon announced to Belga on Thursday.

    By March, around 25 agents in Flanders and Wallonia will offer trips under the name of the new group.

    Despite its financial solidity, Thomas Cook Retail Belgium went bankrupt last year after the collapse of the British head office. This provoked a loss of 530 jobs, making it one of the largest bankruptcies in 2019.

    Bergman Assets, an investment company based in Knokke, has acquired the activities of 31 agencies and wants to reopen 18 (17 in Flanders, one in Wallonia). The company will open a Hillman Travel subsidiary by March.

    The company is optimistic about the potential of the project. “If we only make half the sales that were generated by Thomas Cook in these subsidiaries, we will already be quite satisfied,” Boon said. The new chain aims at being distinguished by its sharp service and nonstop availability.

    Related News

    Hillman Travel has already recruited five people, two of whom were previously employed by Thomas Cook, who are preparing the launch of the new agency. The number will double in the short term before increasing consistently with the opening of agencies, according to management plans.

    In a few weeks, a first “flagship store” will officially open in Knokke, followed by subsidiaries in Wetteren, Geraardsbergen and Zelzate. Thomas Cook/Neckermann Agencies in Schilde and Eupen will also begin to sell trips under the new name.

    The network will then be extended to include the Flemish Brabant, where seven agencies are planned.

    The remaining 62 Thomas Cook travel agencies, which are located mainly in Wallonia, have been taken over by the Spanish company Wamos.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job