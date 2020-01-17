 
First Tomorrowland tickets go on sale on Saturday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 January, 2020
Latest News:
Replacing Brussels electricity network is ‘not necessary’ for...
KPMG pays employees more to give up their...
Port of Zeebrugge registered over 14% growth in...
Brussels government wants to lend out wheelchairs in...
Belgium narrowly rejects removal of US nuclear weapons...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 January 2020
    Replacing Brussels electricity network is ‘not necessary’ for electric vehicles
    KPMG pays employees more to give up their company cars
    Port of Zeebrugge registered over 14% growth in 2019
    Brussels government wants to lend out wheelchairs in pedestrian zones
    Belgium narrowly rejects removal of US nuclear weapons
    First Tomorrowland tickets go on sale on Saturday
    Three earthquakes hit in Belgium in 2019
    Charles Michel and Vladimir Putin share hopes for a Libya ceasefire
    Lacking ‘presence’, e5 mode closes all Walloon stores
    Map shows which Brussels buses, trams and metros are late
    Air traffic strike halted until at least 10 February
    Police pickup sinks into North Sea in rescue operation in West Flanders
    Former Ecolo president fails in bid to become judge on Constitutional Court
    Belgium unveils vegetarian fricadelle: where can you get it
    Brussels aims for ‘zero deaths on the roads’ by 2030
    Nearly 140,000 persons illegally entered the EU in 2019
    Brussels police prevent football fans from displaying anti-fascist slogans, MP says
    Brussels wants to stop unfettered growth in beehives
    Europe’s biggest open fast-charging network to ask ‘exorbitant’ prices for recharging
    Brussels Region follows City by shelving Neo 2 project at Heysel
    View more

    First Tomorrowland tickets go on sale on Saturday

    Friday, 17 January 2020
    The first tickets for 2020 edition of the Belgian electronic dance music festival will go on sale on Saturday 18 January. Credit: Wikicommons

    The first tickets for 2020 edition of the Belgian electronic dance music festival will go on sale on Saturday 18 January.

    The Global Journey Travel Packages tickets, which include a ticket to the festival, hotel and/or access to Dreamville, which offers 20 different accommodation formulas, will go on sale this weekend at 5:00 PM. However, travellers from all over the world can already go to the website to simulate the price, including flights and accommodation, for their trip.

    The worldwide pre-sale for all tiers of Tomorrowland tickets and Dreamville packages will start the weekend after, from Saturday 25 January.

    Also being introduced this year alongside the Global Journey Travel Packages are three concept hotels, with each one having a unique theme, including an immersive stay in nature, a botanical garden, or an art gallery.

    The general sale for remaining worldwide tickets will start on Saturday 1 February.

    Tomorrowland 2020 will take place from 17 to 19 July, and again the following weekend, from 24 to 26 July.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job