First Tomorrowland tickets go on sale on Saturday

The first tickets for 2020 edition of the Belgian electronic dance music festival will go on sale on Saturday 18 January. Credit: Wikicommons

The first tickets for 2020 edition of the Belgian electronic dance music festival will go on sale on Saturday 18 January.

The Global Journey Travel Packages tickets, which include a ticket to the festival, hotel and/or access to Dreamville, which offers 20 different accommodation formulas, will go on sale this weekend at 5:00 PM. However, travellers from all over the world can already go to the website to simulate the price, including flights and accommodation, for their trip.

Global Journey Travel Packages, with your Tomorrowland Ticket included, go On Sale tomorrow at 17:00 CET. Simulate your package now: https://t.co/ci2BH5FAlt pic.twitter.com/nRfcWff32U — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) January 17, 2020

The worldwide pre-sale for all tiers of Tomorrowland tickets and Dreamville packages will start the weekend after, from Saturday 25 January.

Also being introduced this year alongside the Global Journey Travel Packages are three concept hotels, with each one having a unique theme, including an immersive stay in nature, a botanical garden, or an art gallery.

The general sale for remaining worldwide tickets will start on Saturday 1 February.

Tomorrowland 2020 will take place from 17 to 19 July, and again the following weekend, from 24 to 26 July.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times