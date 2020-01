The prosecutor’s office in Namur has confirmed a report by the missing children charity Child Focus of the “worrying disappearance” of a 14-year-old girl.

Juliette Goormans is described as of slight build, 160cm tall with semi-long auburn hair held back by an elastic and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink jeans, black hoodie, fuchsia jacket and white trainers, carrying a pink backpack. If sighted please report to Child Focus on 116 000.