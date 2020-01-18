Teenager held for stabbing bus driver ten times...

A 17-year-old youth has been detained by police in Kontich in Antwerp province for the stabbing of a De Lijn bus driver last week.

The 58-year-old driver called for help after being attacked at Kontich railway station last Thursday, but only on reaching the end of his route at Tisselt 20km away, where it was found he had been stabbed ten times.

He was given first aid before an ambulance arrived, when he was taken to hospital, where his condition at that time was said to be critical.

Investigators from the local police zone took on the case, and on Friday morning this week they arrested a 17-year-old, who denies the accusation. It remains unclear whether the two knew each other, or what the motive for the attack may have been.

The boy was taken before a youth magistrate in Antwerp, who send him to be detained at a young offenders’ institution wile the investigation continues. Given the apparently frenzied attack and the gravity of the driver’s injuries, the accused has been charged provisionally with attempted murder.

Meanwhile the driver is recovering. He suffered stab wounds to the abdomen, arms and upper legs. He has yet to explain why he completed his route before calling for help. Doctors have speculated that he was suffering from extreme stress caused by the attack, which led to an instinctive “flight or fight” reaction in which his pain centres shut down to enable him to get to a safe place away from the danger.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

