 
Food safety agency withdraws aphrodisiacs from the shelves
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 January, 2020
Latest News:
Suspects in Belgium’s ‘largest child pornography case ever’...
Belgian coast scoured for missing 14-year-old...
Extinction Rebellion activists charged nearly €2,000 each for...
Food safety agency withdraws aphrodisiacs from the shelves...
Humanitarian aid to north Syria politicised despite EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 January 2020
    Suspects in Belgium’s ‘largest child pornography case ever’ face trial
    Belgian coast scoured for missing 14-year-old
    Extinction Rebellion activists charged nearly €2,000 each for Autosalon invasion
    Food safety agency withdraws aphrodisiacs from the shelves
    Humanitarian aid to north Syria politicised despite EU protests
    UN calls for children of foreign jihadists to be repatriated
    190 complaints of animal maltreatment in Brussels, 70 animals seized
    Youth for Climate call student strike across Belgium for 7 February
    Soldiers on Belgium’s streets have cost more than €200 million in five years
    Political reactions to expulsion of Kir from socialist party
    Extinction Rebellion invade Auto Salon: 185 arrests
    Belgium’s first night train since 2003 leaves Vienna tonight
    Historian discovers the oldest drawing of Venice to date
    360,553 Belgians on the betting blacklist in 2019
    Teenager held for stabbing bus driver ten times
    45 million people threatened by famine in Southern Africa
    UK will not automatically deport EU citizens following Brexit
    Eco-cheques, luncheon vouchers, company car – reforms of Belgian tax system proposed
    Landowners appeal Knokke development decision
    Child Focus reports “worrying disappearance” of 14-year-old girl in Namur
    View more

    Food safety agency withdraws aphrodisiacs from the shelves

    Monday, 20 January 2020

    The federal food safety agency (Afsca/FVVA) has ordered the withdrawal of two products sold as aphrodisiacs for men from the market, because they contain medicinal compounds.

    An aphrodisiac is a product, usually a food preparation, which claims to increase sexual arousal or potency, mainly in men. Historically, such products range anywhere from oysters to the skin of toads, ginseng, asparagus, and perhaps because of the name, horny goat weed (Epimedii herba).

    The two products are marketed as “Gouttes d’Amour” (Love Drops) and “Miel du Soudan aphrodisiaque” (Aphrodisiac Sudanese Honey).

    Following a report from a member of the public, the agency carried out tests, and found that the two products, both originating in Morocco, contain Sildenafil – the active ingredient in Viagra.

    That is the stuff of erection pills,” explained Liesbeth Van de Voorde, spokesperson for the agency. “That’s a medication, which is not permitted in food supplements. It could, for example, be dangerous for people with cardiac complaints.”

    Viagra itself, meanwhile, was originally developed by drug company Pfizer in a search for a remedy for cardiac-related chest pain. Test subjects reported unexpected side-effects, and the drug is now mainly prescribed for erectile dysfunction.

    However Belgian law – not surprisingly – forbids food supplements that contain compounds known to be prescription drugs. The reason is very simple: a person’s doctor will be aware of the possibility of interactions between the drug and the patient’s other medication, whereas purchasing a substance over the counter takes no account of interactions or contra-indications – circumstances in which the substance may not be ingested.

    Apart from the two presentations found by the agency, other preparations may be on sale, the agency warned. One simply way to detect a suspect packaging: “The packaging should be in Dutch or French,” Van de Voorde said, to signify it is cleared for sale in Belgium. “Other languages should set off an alarm. You really need to be able to tell what is in the product.”

    The two products in question are banned from sale regardless of expiry date and lot number. They are both presented in a cardboard package of 25 ten-gram bars.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job