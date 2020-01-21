 
Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Latest News:
Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study ...
Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent...
Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines...
‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of...
European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 
    Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent and deceitful’
    Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines
    ‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of the Brussels’ pedestrian zone
    European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in Belgium
    Seven million counterfeit cigarettes seized by police in Limburg
    Disney+ will launch in Belgium this Summer
    Victims of terror attacks warned of deadline for Belgian financial assistance
    WHO calls emergency meeting as deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads in China
    Brussels jihadist given maximum sentence for threats to former education minister
    Why have the Stella Artois bottles gone green?
    Over a dozen migrants rescued from North Sea after boat capsized
    EU citizens’ rights concerns stagger Johnson’s Brexit plan
    Belgian artist Francis Alÿs wins the Art Icon Award 2020
    Mother waited three days to report death of daughter (7) in Molenbeek
    Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after losing monthly bonus
    Deliveroo threatens reduced Belgian services
    ‘Explicit scenes’ in 3D replicas of famous paintings cause dozens of complaints
    Belgian arrested for driving dealership car to Spain during ‘test drive’
    Kompany confronts own fans for throwing flare at opposing team’s goalkeeper
    View more

    Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    The study has been ongoing since 2018 - is currently around the halfway point. Credit: Pxfuel

    Researchers at the University of Liège have announced that they are looking for retired volunteers to take part in a new study on the effect a regular siesta has on ageing the brain and body.

    “Napping can be good in some contexts, but not in others, especially if you take one every day, for a long time, or near the end of the day,” said Christina Schmidt, of the university’s sleep and chronobiology lab, who is leading the project

    “It can probably affect the quality of sleep at night and be less beneficial than you think,” she added.

    The paid research involves a 64-hour stay in the lab, including an MRI scan, and monthly follow-up appointments for the next year. Researchers are looking for women aged 60-plus, men aged over 65 – “who are in very good health.”

    The study has been ongoing since 2018 – is currently around the halfway point, and still requires around 70 volunteers. Results are expected within the next year and a half. 

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job