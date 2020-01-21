Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study ...

The study has been ongoing since 2018 - is currently around the halfway point. Credit: Pxfuel

Researchers at the University of Liège have announced that they are looking for retired volunteers to take part in a new study on the effect a regular siesta has on ageing the brain and body.

“Napping can be good in some contexts, but not in others, especially if you take one every day, for a long time, or near the end of the day,” said Christina Schmidt, of the university’s sleep and chronobiology lab, who is leading the project.

“It can probably affect the quality of sleep at night and be less beneficial than you think,” she added.

The paid research involves a 64-hour stay in the lab, including an MRI scan, and monthly follow-up appointments for the next year. Researchers are looking for women aged 60-plus, men aged over 65 – “who are in very good health.”

The study has been ongoing since 2018 – is currently around the halfway point, and still requires around 70 volunteers. Results are expected within the next year and a half.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times