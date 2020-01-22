 
Poultry farmers call for curfew as bird flu approaches
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park...
1.8 million litres of manure released after wall...
Turnhout prison escapee sends ‘Greetings from Thailand’ postcard...
5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines...
Wallonia wants mandatory free tap water in restaurants...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park archway
    1.8 million litres of manure released after wall collapse in Flanders
    Turnhout prison escapee sends ‘Greetings from Thailand’ postcard to directors
    5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines from 2018
    Wallonia wants mandatory free tap water in restaurants
    Poultry farmers call for curfew as bird flu approaches
    Mithra boss under investigation for insider trading
    Unexpected snowfall in Flanders: air pollution blamed
    Child Focus search for missing Brussels boy (13) wearing Harry Potter jumper
    Antwerp company will work on world’s second-largest diamond
    EU leaders travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the Holocaust, political talks with Israel not foreseen
    Hybrid buses are good for environment but often break down
    Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China, says Belgian Prime Minister
    Inside the most expensive house in Brussels
    Remember the horrors of the Holocaust, Jan Jambon urges during visit to Auschwitz
    Teacher suspected of sexually assaulting girl (4) jailed for one month
    Vincent Kompany’s father receives threatening letter containing white powder
    Nothing has been done for the climate, says Greta Thunberg
    Second-generation immigrants ‘no better off’ than their parents in Belgium
    Belgium’s part in WWII deportations branded a ‘disgrace’
    View more

    Poultry farmers call for curfew as bird flu approaches

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    © PxHere

    Belgium’s poultry farmers are calling for the federal government to introduce a curfew to keep all birds inside to protect them from a type of bird flu currently spreading in Eastern Europe.

    The disease has led to widespread problems, including the death of tens of thousands of chickens and turkeys in Poland. In Hungary, 50,000 turkeys were slaughtered on suspicion of being infected by the virus. Cases have also been reported of infections in the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia and Romania.

    The Belgian poultry sector is now worried that plunging temperatures in Eastern Europe may cause wild birds to migrate west, bringing the virus with them. This week the first cases were reported in Germany.

    We are concerned because temperatures continue to drop in Eastern Europe,” said Danny Coulier, president of the industry association in Flanders. His members are calling on the government to introduce a mandatory lock-in for all poultry, to prevent the disease taking hold here.

    If wild birds do bring the virus to Belgium, the damage would then be limited, as they could only infect each other. If they were to pass the virus on to reared birds, however, the effects could be disastrous, given how many birds there are living in close proximity to each other.

    We realise that there will be an unavoidable economic impact, but we are seeing that the virus has now spread far and wide, and that it won’t stop thanks to the forecast weather conditions.”

    Dutch poultry farmers have already asked their own government for a lock-in.

    Once the virus gets inside a professional poultry farm, the chance that it will spread further through the sector increases,” Coulier said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job