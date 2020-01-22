 
5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines from 2018
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park...
1.8 million litres of manure released after wall...
Turnhout prison escapee sends ‘Greetings from Thailand’ postcard...
5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines...
Wallonia wants mandatory free tap water in restaurants...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park archway
    1.8 million litres of manure released after wall collapse in Flanders
    Turnhout prison escapee sends ‘Greetings from Thailand’ postcard to directors
    5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines from 2018
    Wallonia wants mandatory free tap water in restaurants
    Poultry farmers call for curfew as bird flu approaches
    Mithra boss under investigation for insider trading
    Unexpected snowfall in Flanders: air pollution blamed
    Child Focus search for missing Brussels boy (13) wearing Harry Potter jumper
    Antwerp company will work on world’s second-largest diamond
    EU leaders travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the Holocaust, political talks with Israel not foreseen
    Hybrid buses are good for environment but often break down
    Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China, says Belgian Prime Minister
    Inside the most expensive house in Brussels
    Remember the horrors of the Holocaust, Jan Jambon urges during visit to Auschwitz
    Teacher suspected of sexually assaulting girl (4) jailed for one month
    Vincent Kompany’s father receives threatening letter containing white powder
    Nothing has been done for the climate, says Greta Thunberg
    Second-generation immigrants ‘no better off’ than their parents in Belgium
    Belgium’s part in WWII deportations branded a ‘disgrace’
    View more

    5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines from 2018

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020

    Five thousand motorists who overpaid a motoring fine in 2018 are still waiting for the promised repayment, the VRT reports.

    The problem dates back to March 2018, when a new website was launched to allow the payment of road traffic fines. However teething troubles with the new system meant some motorists mistakenly paid twice, or paid too much. When the problem was highlighted by a radio show last year, a government spokesperson promised any outstanding mistakes would be rectified “as soon as possible”. At that time there were 50,000 people waiting for a refund. Now, 5,000 people are still waiting.

    In January last year, a spokesperson for the justice ministry said all refunds of over €500 had been made, and the rest would follow in a matter of weeks. Technical problems were blamed for the delay, an excuse that did not satisfy the federal ombudsman Guido Herman. “That cannot be a reason to keep the public waiting,” he said.

    One year on, and the justice ministry has another excuse at the ready.

    It’s normal that people don’t like having to wait so long,” said Edward Landtsheere, spokesperson for the ministry. “We also think it’s a pity. But the fact is that we have to investigate in these cases whether the criteria for a repayment are being met.”

    And that is not all. Since 2018 the finance and justice ministries have been linked by computer to each other and to the federal police.

    If there’s a request for repayment of a traffic fine, then the first thing we do is to check if the member of the public has any outstanding debts – an unpaid fine from the past, for example. If there is money owing, then that amount will be withheld from the sum to be reimbursed.”

    The ministry now pledges to clear the backlog of repayments “in the coming months”. In the meantime, the federal ombudswoman, Catherine De Bruecker, has called on the government to provide better information to the public. “The biggest problem is the lack of information,” she said. “It’s not because a case is held up that the government no longer has to give people information.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job