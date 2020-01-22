 
Missing cat turns up ten months later in Leuven
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached...
Missing cat turns up ten months later in...
A quarter of over 55s have never changed...
Greece elects its first female president...
6 days left to repatriate Belgian IS children...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel
    Missing cat turns up ten months later in Leuven
    A quarter of over 55s have never changed employer
    Greece elects its first female president
    6 days left to repatriate Belgian IS children from Syria before daily €50,000 penalty
    West Flanders governor calls for drones at coast to stop migrants crossing to UK
    Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park archway
    1.8 million litres of manure released after wall collapse in Flanders
    Turnhout prison escapee sends ‘Greetings from Thailand’ postcard to directors
    5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines from 2018
    Wallonia wants mandatory free tap water in restaurants
    Poultry farmers call for curfew as bird flu approaches
    Mithra boss under investigation for insider trading
    Unexpected snowfall in Flanders: air pollution blamed
    Child Focus search for missing Brussels boy (13) wearing Harry Potter jumper
    Antwerp company will work on world’s second-largest diamond
    EU leaders travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the Holocaust, political talks with Israel not foreseen
    Hybrid buses are good for environment but often break down
    Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China, says Belgian Prime Minister
    Inside the most expensive house in Brussels
    View more

    Missing cat turns up ten months later in Leuven

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020

    Noni, a five-year-old cat who went missing ten months ago, has turned up safe and well and 50km from home.

    Noni disappeared from home in Lebbeke in East Flanders last March, and her whereabouts remained a mystery until she turned up at the offices of Versele-Laga, a pet-food manufacturer in Leuven.

    The cat was iding in our cellar,” one member of staff told VRT News. “It looks like she got in through an open window.”

    Leuven is some 50km from Lebbeke, which lies between Dendermonde and Aalst. But it’s unlikely Noni walked all the way.

    As well as Leuven, we have an office in Lebbeke in East Flanders, where Noni comes from, the staff said. “She probably hitched a lift with one of our delivery trucks.”

    Staff at the company got in touch with the volunteer organisation Zwerfkat in Leuven (ZIL) which looks after stray and abandoned animals, making sure they are sterilised or castrated and chipped. Noni, they discovered, had been spayed and chipped, so volunteers were able to get in touch with her owners. To their surprise, the owners said they didn’t want her returned.

    Instead, Noni will shortly be looking for a new home. Right now she is lodging with a volunteer family while her adoption papers are drawn up. When that is done, Zwerfkat will be asking for candidates to adopt Noni. Watch the group’s Facebook page for the announcement.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job