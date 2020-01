One person found the right combination at 28,601,720 euros. Two other Belgians will also receive 20,589.40 euros.

The correct numbers in this draw was; 3, 4, 6, 9, and 24. The correct stars were; 5 and 8.

Twelve European countries participate in the EuroMillions lottery, where the jackpot can sometime go up to 190 million euros, which has been won three times so far.

Last week one player won the 100,779,289 euro jackpot.

