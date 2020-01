Maurits Stael, the oldest Belgian, passed away on Friday, Focus WTV reports.

A World War II veteran, originally from Torhout, Stael was 108.

He spent his last years in the Rusterloo care home in Beernem. In April 2018, he had become the most senior Belgian.

“I am honoured to have been able to celebrate his 108th anniversary,” Jos Sypre, Mayor of Beernem declared.

The new ‘oldest Belgian’ is now Sylvain Vallée, a resident of Mesnil-Saint-Blaise, aged 107.

The Brussels Times