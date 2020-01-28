Flemish government launches cooking app for a healthy diet

The government wants to provide everyone with reliable information on nutrition. Credit: Pixnio

The Flemish Institute for Healthy Living has launched an app with information on healthy cooking and eating.

Due to the wide range of (misinformed) tips and tricks to eat healthy and/or lose weight on offer, the Flemish Institute for Healthy Living, in cooperation with the Flemish government and the Department for Economy, Science and Innovation, wants to prevent that consumers only access misinformation.

“It is the truth that the average diet of most Flemish people could definitely be approved,” said Loes Neven, food expert at the Flemish institute for healthy living, reports VRT. “One of the ways to do that is by making fresh meals,” she added.

With the app, and website, zekergezond.be, the government wants to provide everyone with reliable information on nutrition, and give people easy access to various recipes that are healthy, not expensive, and composed according to the updated food triangle, which advises little red meat and butter, and lots of fruit and vegetables.

People can select recipes based on their difficulty, preparation time, or price.

Users can create an account, which allows them to compose week menus, create grocery lists, and receive personalised recipe suggestions.

The app is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times