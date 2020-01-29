 
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
    Pedestrian killed while walking on Brussels’ Outer ring road

    Wednesday, 29 January 2020
    This news was announced on Wednesday by the Brussels public prosecutor's office. Credit: © Belga

    An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man after he was hit by a car while walking on the Brussels outer ring road on Tuesday night

    This news was announced on Wednesday by the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

    “The accident occurred on the outer ring road in Anderlecht, in the direction of Ittre, around 9:30 pm,” said Denis Goeman, spokesman for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

    The victim – who is yet to be identified – is understood to have died on the spot.

    “His body has been transported to the Forensic Institute for identification. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident,” the public prosecutor’s office added.

    The Brussels Times

