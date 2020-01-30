McDonalds plans 10 new restaurants in Belgium this year

McDonald’s plans to spend close to 35 million euros to transform four restaurants and open 10 new ones in Belgium this year, the US fast-food chain announced on Thursday, presenting its annual report.

Describing 2019 as a great year, it gave no figures, but noted in a press release that it would recruit and train new staff, as well as 150 managers tasked with ensuring, on a daily basis, the good running of its restaurants.

While McDonald’s did not disclose its turnover, which increased by 10% compared to 2018, it did mention that it attracted three million new customers, bringing the total to 55 million.

The company’s turnover has almost tripled in 12 years, but 2019 was the icing on the cake, despite increasing competition in the fast-food sector, McDonald’s Belgium CEO Stephane De Brouwer announced proudly at a news conference.

McDonald’s opened three new restaurants in 2019, in Dour, Beerse and Beringen, and renovated eight.

It now has 87 restaurants run by 23 franchises and 5,405 employees.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times