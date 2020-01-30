Army to introduce ‘Defence and Security’ study in Belgian schools

The new field of study should make up for the impending shortage. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Army wants to introduce ‘Defence and Security’, a new field of study in the last two years of secondary school in Belgium.

The Ministry of Defence is looking for new recruits, as almost half of all Belgian military personnel will be retiring during the next five years. The new field of study should make up for the impending shortage, Philippe Goffin, the Federal Minister for Defence, confirmed to Het Laatste Nieuws.

In addition to general subjects, the students will be taught map reading and orienteering. Sports and physical activity will also be an important part of the study. Additionally, internships with different units of the army will allow students to “get a good idea of what it means to be a soldier,” a spokesperson for Defence said, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The Ministry of Defence hopes that the training can start in September 2021. In Flanders, fifteen schools have reportedly shown interest, and Ben Weyts, the Flemish Minister for Education said that “a lot still needs to be clarified to meet the target date,” but is very enthusiastic, reports De Standaard.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times