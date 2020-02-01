More than 26 million in National Lottery winnings unclaimed between 2015 and 2018

More than 26 million euros in National Lottery winnings remained unclaimed during the 2015-2018 period.

This is according to Budget minister David Clarinval’s (MR) response to a written question from Guy D’haeseleer (Vlaams Belang).

5.4 million euros was not claimed in 2015, as well as 10.9 million euros in 2016, 4.5 million euros in 2017 and 5.8 million euros in 2018.

Even rank 1 and 2 winners did not come forward to claim their winnings, including a rank 1 winner from the 26th of March 2016 (6.17 million euros), a 1-million-euro winner from the 23rd of February 2018 and a rank 2 winner from the 13th of March 2018 (170,55 euros).

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times