 
King's press release "like a slap in the face for my daughter"
Saturday, 01 February, 2020
    King’s press release “like a slap in the face for my daughter”

    Saturday, 01 February 2020

    Former King Albert II issued a press release on Monday in which he confirmed he was the biological father of Delphine Boël. 

    Her mother, Sybille de Sélys Longchamps, said the press release was like a slap in the face for Delphine during a telephone interview with Sudpresse papers on Saturday. 

    A press release issued by Albert II’s lawyer on Monday revealed a DNA test showed he was Delphine’s biological father. Albert II also insisted he had not been involved in any decisions regarding Delphine, whether they be familial, social, or educational. 

    “This attitude feels a bit degrading,” her mother said about the press release. “I’m trying to think of reasons to excuse his behaviour. He had a difficult childhood, he never knew his mother. That’s a big missing piece in your life. He had a lot to deal with,” she admitted. 

    De Sélys stated she had always made all the decisions alone while her daughter was growing up.   

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

