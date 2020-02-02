 
Mother of euthanasia subject suffers heart attack following trial
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 02 February, 2020
Latest News:
Mother of euthanasia subject suffers heart attack following...
Belgians leave Wuhan on their way back to...
Record temperatures forecast over the next five years...
King’s press release “like a slap in the...
More than 26 million in National Lottery winnings...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 02 February 2020
    Mother of euthanasia subject suffers heart attack following trial
    Belgians leave Wuhan on their way back to quarantine in Brussels
    Record temperatures forecast over the next five years
    King’s press release “like a slap in the face for my daughter”
    More than 26 million in National Lottery winnings unclaimed between 2015 and 2018
    Marine Le Pen labels Brexit “terrifying failure for the EU”
    Lie detectors not without danger, warns Flemish Bar
    Antwerp university researchers put Night Watch under the microscope
    Most online shops violate consumer rights
    Belgium’s public debt reaches 99% of GDP
    Proximus aims to recycle 100,000 mobile phones in 2020
    Belgium’s defence ministry unconcerned about faults found in F-35 fighter jets
    Eight months after sentence for hired murder, doctor is out on weekend leave
    Flemish advisory council pleads for sustainable fisheries policy post-Brexit
    Panic yesterday among truckers as Brexit loomed
    King appoints justice minister Geens to explore forming a government
    New version of EuroMillions will raise jackpot to €100 million more quickly
    New European School will open in Brussels in 2021
    Belgium’s alcohol-free ‘Tournée Minérale’ month starts 1 February
    Why the UK should never return to the EU
    View more

    Mother of euthanasia subject suffers heart attack following trial

    Sunday, 02 February 2020
    Tine Neys (centre) with her two sisters © VRT

    The mother of Tine Neys, the woman at the centre of the trial last week of three doctors charged with failing to follow the 2002 euthanasia law, is being kept in an artificial coma in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, the family’s lawyer said.

    The mother has been suffering for some time from cardio-vascular problems, and for that reason had to undergo an urgent medical intervention in the first week of the trial,” said lawyer Joris Van Cauter. “That was a success, and after that she could begin to recover at home. Giving evidence at the trial where the euthanasia of her daughter was central was not an option. Her husband was also regularly absent to take care of her. In recent days she has been hospitalised again, and on Friday, just after the end of the trial, she suffered a cardiac arrest. We can only hope she comes through.”

    Van Cauter refused to speculate on whether the stress of a trial surrounding the death of her daughter might have triggered the cardiac problems. “I am not a heart specialist,” he said. But he pointed out that the family had suffered from more than the simple facts of the case.

    I can only stress how over the last few weeks, a whole pile of dirt has been tipped over this family,” he said. “This was supposed to be a trial whose central question was whether the euthanasia was carried out by the book, but it turned into a trial where some people found it necessary to turn the family’s dirty washing into the crux of the case. It is beyond doubt that something like that is extremely hard for the whole family.”

    Van Cauter declined to comment on whether the family will appeal to the Cassation Court. “My first reflex would be not to go to Cassation, because I think the family has suffered enough from court cases. I’m sure sure if the family could stand it emotionally, although legally I think the judgement is not correct. But it will be for the family to decide.”

    The Cassation Court is available only for a judgement on the procedure of the trial, and does not deal with the facts of the case. The parties have 15 days to decide whether to appeal.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job