Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February...

Doctors could still use paper prescriptions during the three-month transition period, but that is now coming to an end.

From 1 February, only medicine prescribed using the new model of prescription will be reimbursed, according to the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance.

The new period of validity for prescriptions has been in force since 1 November 2019, and will be accompanied by a new model that is adapted to those new rules.

The period during which the pharmacist can deliver medicine to the patient and the period during which this medicine is reimbursed have now been simplified and aligned. Additionally, the expiry date is now clearly indicated as well.

Patients with old-model paper prescriptions issued on 31 January have until 30 April to get their medicines in pharmacies, after that date, they will no longer be valid. Older prescriptions with no date will no longer be accepted by pharmacists either.

Paper prescriptions can only be used in exceptional cases, as electronic prescriptions have been the rule since 1 January 2020.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times