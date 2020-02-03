 
Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 February, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels schoolchildren examine the quality of the air...
Telecom operators divided on ‘hasty’ solution for 5G...
Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February...
SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels...
European Commission wants ‘very ambitious’ partnership with London...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 February 2020
    Brussels schoolchildren examine the quality of the air they breathe
    Telecom operators divided on ‘hasty’ solution for 5G licences in Belgium
    Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February
    SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks
    European Commission wants ‘very ambitious’ partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels attacks
    Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council
    90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal
    Price of oil falls following coronavirus impact
    Nearly a hundred fined in first weekend of alcohol ban in downtown Brussels
    New Belgian elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever
    Flemish ‘killer couple’ arrested in Romania after 14 years on the run
    Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes up Security Council presidency
    Ryanair reports ‘healthy’ profits, ending 2019 as largest European airline
    ‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company says
    Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean islands
    Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival Belgian football fans
    Volcano erupts in Japanese island
    Is 5G dangerous to human health?
    View more

    Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February

    Monday, 03 February 2020
    The new period of validity for prescriptions has been in force since 1 November 2019. Credit: Martin Vorel/LibreShot

    Doctors could still use paper prescriptions during the three-month transition period, but that is now coming to an end.

    From 1 February, only medicine prescribed using the new model of prescription will be reimbursed, according to the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance.

    The new period of validity for prescriptions has been in force since 1 November 2019, and will be accompanied by a new model that is adapted to those new rules.

    The period during which the pharmacist can deliver medicine to the patient and the period during which this medicine is reimbursed have now been simplified and aligned. Additionally, the expiry date is now clearly indicated as well.

    Patients with old-model paper prescriptions issued on 31 January have until 30 April to get their medicines in pharmacies, after that date, they will no longer be valid. Older prescriptions with no date will no longer be accepted by pharmacists either.

    Paper prescriptions can only be used in exceptional cases, as electronic prescriptions have been the rule since 1 January 2020.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job